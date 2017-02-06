New York Ops Group to Honor Nina Byron

The AMOA-NY association has named Betson/Carlstadt’s popular Financial Services Mgr. Nina Byron their first “Woman of the Year” and will honor her at their April 24th dinner party at the midtown Manhattan eatery Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse. Nina joined Betson back in 1999 after a long career at the former Mondial Distributing on Fadem Road in Springfield, N.J.

Kevin Fritz, Betson’s Finance VP, said: “I’ll bet that this AMOA-NY affair will get the largest turnout ever, when you figure how big Nina’s following is.” Added Betson prexy Bob Geschine: “We want to thank the association for making this most-deserving choice and believe that Betson’s entire customer base would agree. Betson employees, most certainly, will be out there in force because her team loyalty means so much to our company.”

The April 24th event at Ben & Jack’s will run from 6-9 p.m. and will also honor a yet-to-be-named recording artist (last year’s honoree was Tony Orlando). Tickets cost $350 per person for association member, $500 if you’re not one. Remember, this dinner is an association fund raiser. To reserve your seat, contact Danny Frank at 212/279-1041, fax 802/362-4611 or dannyfrank@comcast.net.