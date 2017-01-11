New Pa. Association Fights for Operator-Based Gaming

There’s a new player on the gaming field: the newly-established Pennsylvania Video Gaming Association (PaVGA) which says it is seeking the legalization of vendor-based gaming in the state. The group is working to promote legislation intended to be “very similar, but improved, to the law enacted in Illinois,” legislation they assert will help grow small businesses and add critically needed revenue to the Commonwealth.

PaVGA (which is an entirely separate entity from the Pennsylvania Amusement and Music Association) will advocate for law that allows the installation of video gaming terminals in Pennsylvania liquor-licensed locations. They say doing so will provide increased revenue to struggling bars, other locations and amusement operators, while simultaneously creating a projected hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for the state. Membership of the association is comprised of operators, distributors and manufacturers, and continues to grow, they report.

“Our mission is simple: Pass operator-based video gaming legislation to support small business, the local economy and provide meaningful revenue to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” stated PaVGA President Richard Teitelbaum. “Gaming legislation has been successfully passed in other states, like Illinois, resulting in success for those states’ businesses and budgets.”

Aside from Teitelbaum, other members of the board include Bob Willenborg (vice president), Michael Lee (treasurer) and Lou Larson (secretary).

PaVGA will utilize the lobbying services of Milliron and Goodman Government Relations, LLC under the leadership of Andy Goodman. (Longtime PAMMA executive John Milliron has retired, but still consults with the firm regularly.) The association says its website will be unveiled in the near future.

PaVGA’s board met on Jan. 4 to discuss the newly formed association’s vision and will meet next on Feb. 15 in Harrisburg, Pa. For those interested in membership or more information, email info@pavga.org.