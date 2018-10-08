New Apple Marketing Director

Francois De Freitas has joined Apple Industries as its new senior director of marketing, bringing 20 years of experience in the photo booth market courtesy of former employer Photo-Me International. In addition, he has international experience launching amusement products in new markets, matching Apple Industries wide-ranging ambition.

“We’re delighted to welcome Francois within our growing and successful team. Francois has the equivalent amount of industry knowledge and experience coupled with extensive international marketing experience,” said Apple CEO, Allen Weisberg. Added Francois himself: “I’m really pleased to join Apple and be part of this truly progressive management team.”

The new hire is pictured above with Apple’s new Photo Studio Prism, which was unveiled at the AAMA Gala in Chicago last week. Taking note of the size constraints many operators face in placing Photo Studio Deluxe in smaller spaces, the company decided to shrink it down! Apple will show this photo booth and many other concepts, including a kiosk where customers can print photos from their phones, at booth 1600 during IAAPA show (Nov. 13-16) in Orlando.