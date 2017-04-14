New AAMA Members, Forum & Gala

The AAMA has been busy since Amusement Expo! The group announced 2017’s first batch of new member companies, which includes Brunswick Bowling, Cinemark USA, Dave & Buster’s, Player One Amusement Group and more. AAMA says these companies made the commitment to the industry and to their businesses by joining the ranks of the association. The AAMA announced the dates for its annual meeting and gala (Oct. 2-6) as well as the event’s keynote speaker, Mahesh Sadarangani.

AAMA is also suggesting that all members take a minute to login to the newly created Member Forum that is accessible through the association’s website. The group believes this will be a central means of communication and association activity going forward, and will be used to disseminate information from committee meetings, make group work more efficient and help in the free sharing of ideas worldwide. The forum is an AAMA-member exclusive.

Finally, AAMA announced that this year’s meeting and gala will run Oct. 2-6 at the Renaissance North Shore in Northbrook, Ill. The annual get-together is taking shape and 2017’s keynote speaker has already been announced: Senior VP of strategic initiatives at CEC Entertainment, Mahesh Sadarangani. More information, the meeting schedule and registration details are coming soon.