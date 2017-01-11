Namco Recommends Galaga Assault Operators Update Software

The latest software update for Bandai Namco’s Galaga Assault has been released and is available for download. The fix corrects an issue present in previously released versions (1.17 through 1.36) of Galaga Assault that shortened the lifespan of LED cabinet lighting strips.

The download can be found here; Namco says installation is an easy process. The firm recommends you:

1) Insert flash drive into empty USB slot on the PC

2) Power cycle game (turn off and turn on)

3) Select V1.38 from the menu and follow on screen instructions

4) Remove flash drive and power cycle machine when the screen prompts you to do so.