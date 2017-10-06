Minions Are Back In New Andamiro Piece

Andamiro USA was hyping a new ticket redemption game at this year’s AAMA Gala: Despicable Me Jelly Lab. The firm’s latest licensed game taps into Minion mania; these little yellow critters are the co-stars of the Despicable Me film series, and even got their own movie in 2015. The franchise in general has grossed over $3.52 billion worldwide, making it the highest grossing animated film franchise.

The game made its debut at Dave & Buster’s this summer, and challenges players to roll a coin down a ramp and land it perfectly on a variety of squares representing collectible cards or tickets. The game’s intoxicatingly cute Minion’s sound effects and easy-to-learn, hard-to-master gameplay should make it stand out in any room. For dedicated players, there is a super bonus for getting all seven of the collectible minion cards, encouraging repeat play and returns.

“We are very excited about the release of this game and look forward to a successful run,” said Andamiro President of Sales Drew Maniscalco. “The collectible card feature will keep players coming back or playing longer as they attempt to win the full set.”

“Working directly with the filmmakers was very exciting, and a little nerve-racking,” Maniscalco continued. “We wanted to make something they would be proud of and not let them down. So it was very gratifying when Universal signed off on the release of Despicable Me Jelly Lab.”

The game is ready to ship now.