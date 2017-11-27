Miele and POM of PA Donate to the Kids

Children staying at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will have a big, present-laden Christmas thanks to donations made today by Miele Manufacturing and Pace O Matic (POM) of PA. Nearly 1,000 toys for kids of all ages were delivered this morning to the hospital. The toy drive started in 2014 when 10-year-old Angelina Miele, in remission from her cancer and feeling blessed to be able to be home, wanted to make a better Christmas for those kids who would remain in the hospital over the holidays.

This year’s drive, the largest yet, is in memory of Angelina, who lost her battle on July 30, 2015, just seven months after her first toy drive.

“Angelina always inspired us to help other children. Even during some of her hospital stays, she’d ask if we could go down to the gift shop and buy something for one or two of the other kids in her wing,” said her dad Lou. “Now, it wouldn’t be Christmas for our family without making this trip each year with our children, Alexandra, Sabrina, Louis and Lorenzo.”

Miele Manufacturing and POM of PA also were able to make a $10,000 donation to CHoP after having a Pennsylvania Skill summer sales promotion in which a portion of each game sold would go to the hospital. “We can’t thank our customers enough for their continuing support and giving us the ability to give back like this!” said Lou and Nicole Miele.