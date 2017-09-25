Michigan FEC Revel & Roll Opens

Revel & Roll West, a Kalamazoo, Mich., FEC with bowling, arcade, billiards and more, recently added to their offerings with a 30-player Helios Laser Tag system and a Creative Works laser tag arena. The location also features a restaurant and pub, and added laser tag to continue appealing to families and groups of all ages.

“Laser tag has been getting more and more popular so we wanted to capitalize on this market and bring the best laser tag experience we could for our guests,” said Jon Klementowski, General Manager of Revel & Roll West.

When asked why he chose Zone over the competition, Jon said: “The Helios equipment seemed to be of higher quality than the competition and we liked the ease of fixing the equipment with not having to do any soldering. We like how customizing games is very easy. Overall we are happy with the system and look forward to opening to the public to really give it a test.”

Revel & Roll West officially opened this month, to learn more about the family-friendly Kalamazoo FEC, click here.