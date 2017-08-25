MGM and Zero Latency Bring VR to Vegas

Slots, tables and shows are a staple of the Vegas entertainment scene, but as of Sept. 8, visitors to the Sin City will have another option: Zero Latency’s eight-player VR arena. MGM Grand Hotel and Casino is set to introduce the VR experience inside its Level Up gaming lounge, a bar arcade that features pool, classic arcade games, skill based games and more.

“We were looking to bring a unique entertainment element to MGM Grand and found the perfect fit with Zero Latency,” said President and COO of MGM Grand Scott Sibella. “There’s simply nothing like this anywhere in Las Vegas and we’re proud that MGM Grand is the first in the city to roll out an exciting and fun virtual ‘wow moment’ for our guests.”

This will be the ninth VR arena powered by Zero Latency to open since the company’s 2015 debut in Melbourne, Australia. Visitors to the MGM Grand arena will be able to play three of ZL’s games (Zombie Survival, Singularity and Engineerium) in a dedicated, 2,000-sq.-ft. arena.

The company touts the unique aspects free-roam arenas allow for in virtual reality, including the ability to play alongside seven other guests, increased replayability and a more immersive experience.

“When it comes to playing games, and exploring new worlds in virtual reality, more people means more fun. Technology can often be isolating but we are determined to continue to design games and experiences that bring people together to have mind-blowing VR adventures and forge real memories that can last a lifetime,” Zero Latency CEO Tim Ruse said. “We’re excited to bring this experience to Las Vegas, our first West Coast location.”

Reservations for the arena will be available starting Sept. 8.