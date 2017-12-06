Mexico’s Cinépolis Theater Chain Installs Zero Latency

Zero Latency recently announced an agreement with Cinépolis, the largest movie theater chain in Latin America, to open Mexico’s first free-roam VR gaming arena. According to the company, the arena will also be the first of its kind to be integrated into a movie theater anywhere in the world. The cavernous 2,045-square-foot gameplay area will allow eight players to roam freely and untethered simultaneously. The new VR experience opened in November of this year and adds to a growing base of Zero Latency sites worldwide, bringing the total number of ZL-powered arenas in operation to 12.

“Through innovation, Zero Latency is redefining interactive entertainment in much the same way that Cinépolis has reshaped the movie watching experience for decades,” said Zero Latency CEO Tim Ruse. “Watching movies or playing VR games at home simply does not compare to getting friends and family together for a blockbuster-scale experience in a luxurious movie theater or warehouse-sized, free-roam game arena. If you want a truly memorable VR adventure that is also a shared social experience with your friends, you can only find that by getting off the couch and heading to a Zero Latency-powered arena.”

Guests at the Mexican theater will have access to three of ZL’s great games: Zombie Survival, Singularity and Engineerium.

“Cinépolis has always been an innovator and we are constantly looking for new opportunities and modern technologies to deliver amazing entertainment for our customers,” said Gabriel Morales, Cinema Technology Director. “Zero Latency’s one-of-a-kind, free-roam technology delivers uniquely immersive virtual reality adventures that movie fans and gamers alike will love. Mexican movie fans will be able to see their favorite blockbusters and escape into an epic adventure at Cinépolis VR powered by Zero Latency, all in the same location.”