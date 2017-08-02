Merlin CEO Chosen for IAAPA Keynote

IAAPA has announced that Nick Varney, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, will deliver the keynote address during the GM and Owners’ Breakfast at the Attractions Expo 2017. The Expo runs Nov. 13-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The breakfast takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at 8:15 a.m. and the association says it’s the one of the biggest networking events for senior-level attractions industry executives from around the world.

Varney has more than 25 years of experience in the attractions industry and has led U.K.-based Merlin Entertainments since the company was formed in 1999. Today, it’s a globally known location-based family entertainment operator, with more than 100 attractions in 24 countries across four continents. They entertain more than 60 million guests annually worldwide and employs approximately 27,000 people.

“We are delighted Nick Varney has agreed to be the keynote speaker for this year’s GM and Owners’ Breakfast,” said IAAPA President and CEO Paul Noland. “Nick leads a company with a diverse portfolio, and we can all learn from his unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges ahead for the global attractions industry.”

In addition to Varney’s keynote address, the IAAPA Young Professional Award and IAAPA Service Awards are presented during the GM and Owners’ Breakfast. An IAAPA Attractions Expo 2017 registration badge and a breakfast ticket are required to attend the event and registration is now open.

Additional details are available here.