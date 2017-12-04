Meagan Johnson to Headline Expo Education Day

The quick minds organizing next year’s Amusement Expo have landed on a final candidate to kick off their annual day of learning: “Generational Humorist” Meagan Johnson. This is a lady who believes that the multitudes of varying generations in the workforce today lead to opportunities for both collaboration and conflict. Organizers say she has an “outspoken, take-no-prisoners, Gen X attitude” and works with audiences to address generational issues differently and act decisively well dealing with conflict (so, don’t be late to her talk!).

Meagan got her start in the sales world, but got discouraged when she experienced negative perceptions about her generation. She began to research companies large and small to understand how multiple generations could better work together. Johnson and her father, a professional speaker himself, co-wrote Generations Inc.: From Boomers to Linksters, Managing the Friction Between Generations at Work.

“Whether it’s with our kids, parents or work colleagues, we have all experienced what we used to call the generation gap,” said Lori Schneider, EVP of the AMOA. “That gap seems to be widening, with more communication breakdowns and conflict, so this is a timely, key topic to address.” Johnson is set to address Expo attendees at the co-hosted AAMA/AMOA event on Feb. 27 at 8 a.m.

AAMA’s EVP Pete Gustafson had this to say about the speaker: “When we show up at the office, factory, warehouse or route each day, we bring our unique perspectives and personalities with us,” said Gustafson. “If we can gain a greater understanding of, and appreciation for, the traits that define the different generations we interact with, it will be tremendously useful. It promises to be a great way to launch our 2018 Expo Education Day.”