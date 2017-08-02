MCMOA Annual Meeting Scheduled

Michigan’s operator group, the MCMOA, has scheduled its annual meeting and education seminar for Aug. 23 at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Mich.

The day kicks off with the annual meeting at 10 a.m., immediately followed by an AMOA update, a fair play presentation and a review of the redemption laws. Lunch is at noon, after which presentations on credit card processing and redemption will be held. After that, there will be three round table discussions, one dealing with leagues, tournaments and promotions, another with music and finally nudge-type redemption. The day ends with a silent auction and open questions for speakers.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the group has planned an optional outing on the links at the Fortress Golf Course in Frankenmuth, along with a reception and private tour of Michigan’s Own Military and Space Hero Museum starting at 5 p.m.

Additional information can be found here.