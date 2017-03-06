Marriott Picks Pinnacle for Florida FEC Advisors

Pinnacle Entertainment Group was recently chosen by JW Marriott at Marco Island, Fla., as the location’s family entertainment advisers. The hotel is adding a $320 million expansion which features a 12,000-sq. ft. entertainment center that will be known as 10k Alley.

The Alley will feature a high-end sports bar, six lanes of QubicaAMF Highway 66 bowling, a themed, six-hole mini golf course by Creative Works and a 50-piece game room with a redemption store. The facility, which is located on the beach, is slated to open later this year, and hopes to serve both hotel guests and groups.

“We are extremely excited to be working with the JW Marriott team on this project,” said Pinnacle President George McAuliffe. “It’s a testament to the ‘arrival’ of family entertainment that such a prestigious hotel brand is adding it as a major component in their offerings. We are proud to have been selected to join their team and advise on design, development and operations planning for this diverse entertainment center.

“Our first task was to assist the hotel in selecting the game and attraction operator,” McAuliffe continued. “Tricorp Amusements was selected and they’ve been doing a terrific job as we design and develop the center. Tricorp will provide all games and attractions as well as operate and maintain them on a multiyear basis.

“This addition and recent brand conversion bring to fruition years of planning, dedication and hard work, and I could not be more pleased,” said Rick Medwedeff, GM of the Marriott Marco Island resort. “As we move forward into the next chapter of our resort’s story, we are embracing our celebrated past and welcoming a new level of luxury and amenities. The 10k Alley Entertainment Center is a key ingredient in the new activity mix. Pinnacle’s contributions have been invaluable as we create and execute a unique, fun amenity for our guests.”

