Longtime Pin Pro Zach Sharpe Hired By Stern

The Sharpe family name has been synonymous with pinball for ages, and now Stern Pinball is bringing Roger Sharpe’s son Zach on as Director of Marketing. Zach is taking over for the recently promoted Jody Dankberg, who now serves as Director of Licensing and New Business Development.

Most recently, young Sharpe worked as senior marketing producer for Iris Worldwide, a marketing agency. In addition to this professional life, he’s been a highly competitive and widely respected pin player with a longtime standing as one of the International Flipper Pinball Association’s top ranked pinball player in the world. He’s also spread his love for the game by serving as the IFPA’s vice president.

“With Jody focusing on growing our digital, private label, accessories, and merchandise portfolio while managing Stern’s critical licensing partnerships, Zach will add a heightened level of customer engagement. This dynamic duo continues Stern’s commitment to supporting our theme of Everything Pinball,” said John Buscaglia, Chief Revenue Officer of Stern Pinball.