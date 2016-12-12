Longtime N.J. Arcade Operator Robin Woodfield Passes

The New Jersey Amusement Association (NJAA) announced that Robin Woodfield, 58, of Toms River, N.J., passed away at home on Dec. 5.

She moved to Toms River in 1972 and worked at the town’s Casino Pier for 38 years, owning and operating 24 games on the pier with the help of her husband Doug at a place called Playday Amusements.

She is survived by husband Doug, along with her brother, many loving nieces and nephews and her dog Ginger. The family was set to receive friends on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd. Toms River, N.J. Committal was private, but condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com. For more information, click here.