Locker Network and Firestone Team for Financing

The Locker Network is offering zero percent financing on locker systems thanks to two new deals through Firestone Financial. TLN’s keyless locker systems can be purchased at zero percent financing for 12 months with no money down, or at 4.99 percent APR for 24 months, also with no money down. (Offer good only in the U.S.)

“This is an exciting opportunity to leverage our great partnership with Helix Leisure and help bring The Locker Network’s unparalleled electronic locker systems to new and existing clients,” noted Firestone’s VP of Sales Jim Hines. “We look forward to working alongside The Locker Network and helping them finance their unique floating locker solutions to customers across all industries.”

To take advantage of either deal, prospective customers must have been in business for at least two years. The no money down offer is subject to credit review and may not be available to every customer. A minimum purchase of $15,000 is required and the initial payment is due 30 days after funding.

Marshall Ashdown, senior VP for the Locker Network, said, “We’re pleased to be able to offer our customers a competitive finance option from Firestone. Providing secure, keyless and unattended locker facilities is an important guest service for out-of-home entertainment locations. And with the right locker configuration and rental fee structure, locations can generate significant returns.”

For more information on the deals, click here.