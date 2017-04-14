“Little” Big Thrill Factory Opens

The Twin Cities- based entertainment venue Big Thrill Factory, headed by Barry Zelickson, is pursuing plans to open up a “Little” Big Thrill Factory. This will be a smaller-format entertainment venue at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn., and will be the company’s first “pop-in” location since opening its doors in 2013. (Read about the company’s second Minnesota location in the May issue of RePlay.)

The “Little” Big Thrill Factory is slated to open on Memorial Day weekend, May 26, and the new indoor-outdoor space will offer an assortment of amusements for all ages, including arcade games, mini bowling and a wipeout trampoline designed exclusively for the company.

“Little Big Thrill Factory is excited to launch at Canterbury Park,” said company GM Darrel Blomberg. “This amazing opportunity provides us with a platform to connect directly with customers and introduce our brand in a new and exciting way. We are thrilled to extend Big Thrill Factory’s fun-for-all approach to Shakopee and surrounding communities.”

Randy Sampson, Canterbury Park CEO and president, said, “This was an easy decision. Big Thrill Factory is the perfect partner. Canterbury Park has been a popular entertainment destination for over 20 years. The addition of an exceptional brand like Big Thrill Factory further solidifies our goal to create a clean, safe and family-friendly experience for our guests.”

The Canterbury Park venue will be the third Big Thrill Factory location to open in the Twin Cities.