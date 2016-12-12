Lieberman Companies Launches New Website

Lieberman Companies has announced that it has launched a new website focused on providing a mobile-friendly experience to their customers.

“With the constant increase of mobile usage, we wanted to deliver a better customer experience,” said President Hal Lieberman. “Our site has a responsive design so it works across all platforms – desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.”

The site, www.liebermancompanies.com, now encompasses every division of Lieberman Companies including their pool and dart leagues that are operated by subsidiary American Amusement Arcades and Elsie’s Place, a multi-unit gaming restaurant chain based in Chicago, Ill. One of the new features is a blog which covers topics ranging from ATM information to arcade game placements.

For more information, check out their new site!