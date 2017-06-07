Leadership Changes at Brunswick

After nearly 37 years of service to the industry, Brunswick Bowling Products’ CEO Brent Perrier is retiring. Beginning July 25, 2017, Perrier will be replaced by the company’s current CFO, Corey Dykstra.

“It has been a great run at Brunswick,” Perrier said, “I’m really proud to be leaving the company in the best financial position, and with the highest quality product line we’ve enjoyed in a long time. Furthermore, I’m happy the current management team will remain in place and will continue to drive Brunswick Bowling Products forward in developing innovative products and services for our customers.”

For more information, click here.