LaserTAG360 Keeps Growing, Gets Big Nod from IAAPA

The two-day educational event hosted by Creative Works, LaserTAG360, has recently achieved a few records: the event broke its attendance record in February and more recently broke it again for the May event where more than 46 soon-to-be operators attended.

On top of that, this “lasertag-from-A-to-Z” event is now a pre-approved course within IAAPA’s Certification Program. That means attending the event will add 16 credit hours toward IAAPA Certification.

The final event of 2017 is set to be held August 1-2 in Indianapolis. For more information, click here.