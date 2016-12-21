LaserTag.com’s 2016 Year In Review

The people over at LaserTag.com by Zone were recently proud to curate a list of their achievements as 2016 winds down. The company reports solid sales figures in North America, and has been busy with several new innovations and improvements they say helped raise the bar of expectations for what laser tag can provide.

In the past 12 months, the company has installed 38 sets of equipment in North America, added Japanese to their language packs for Helios, created briefing videos that cater to the hearing impaired and introduced new ways to play with Zone Gates, Video-Enhanced Bases and Pick-Up Pads.

On top of that, they added more royalty-free music for operators to utilize during laser tag games, created several safety, maintenance and training workbooks/videos to help operations run smooth, and added model photo shoots for operators to use in marketing.

Needless to say, it’s been a busy year over there! The company is excited to tackle 2017 with the same gusto, for more information, click here.