LaserTag.com By Zone Hires Jack Turner

LaserTag.com by Zone announced the hiring of Jack Turner, the 20-year owner of Lazer Blaze, an FEC in Louisville, Ky. According to Zone, Turner recently decided to retire from the laser tag business, a move that lasted a full 90 days. With this new job, Turner will work as Zone’s Operations Concierge alongside other operators on Zone’s behalf to share his knowledge and help train facility owners.

Zone also recently announced the company’s Zone Advantage Program (ZAP), which provides savings on purchases from Zone and its partners, access to operations, marketing and technical support, in-house training and more. Interested parties can learn more here.