LAI Games at the Asian Attractions Expo

LAI Games’ newest games, Let’s Bounce and HYPERshoot, will be featured at the upcoming Asian Attractions Expo taking place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore June 14-16. The IAAPA-produced event for the attractions industry in the Asia-Pacific region will provide the first exhibition of the award-winning games in Singapore, which also happens to be the world headquarters of LAI Games’ parent company Helix Leisure.

Visit Booth L-1239 at the Asian Attractions Expo to play the games for yourself, or watch videos of these and other LAI Games hits at www.laigames.com.