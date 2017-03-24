LAI and Embed Debut Products at DEAL

LAI Games will bring its new, award-winning products Let’s Bounce and HYPERShoot to the Middle East next week when the annual Dubai Entertainment, Amusement and Leisure (DEAL) show runs March 27-29. LAI will be represented by its distributor in the area, Amusement Services International (ASI), a company that offers turnkey solutions for FEC-style locations.

Embed will join its sister company (both Embed and LAI fly under the Helix Leisure banner) at the DEAL show as well, demonstrating the company’s TOOLKIT management software and smartTouch card readers. Embed says its TOOLKIT suite is designed to help customers create more engaging customer experiences and improve revenues through upsells, bounce-back offers and time-based “guarantees of fun.” It can also handle prize redemption management and event registrations.

Look for both companies at the DEAL show soon! For more information on the show, click here.