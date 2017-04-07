Kudos to C2C Co-Founder

John Maurer, who alongside Gary Balaban brought the Coast to Coast Entertainment brand of cranes and games to the coin-op world, will be honored by members of the New Jersey Amusement Association (NJAA) at their 58th Annual Dinner Dance on May 15. The gala will take place at the Clark’s Landing Yacht Club in Point Pleasant.

Besides the quality of Coast to Coast’s cranes and other games, and as an Elaut company today, they make their headquarters in Lakewood, N.J., which is an added reason the brand is popular in the Garden State.

Those interested in celebrating Maurer alongside the NJAA can send their best wishes or congratulations to Kim Samarelli (njaa40plus@aol.com ) or Ana Carillo (analiliacarrillo23@gmail.com) in the form of a video or written message.

The NJAA is also preparing its annual membership directory for 2017, asking interested parties to update their contact information (njaa40plus@aol.com) and consider advertising (ads can be general, trade-related or specifically saluting John). According to the association, the directory goes out to all members of the NJAA and serves as a reference for many when considering service or purchasing supplies.