Kiddie-Sized Pac-Man Unveiled

Numskull Designs and Bandai Namco Entertainment have teamed up to release a new series of classic games called the Quarter Arcades. These cabinets present the most recognizable arcade games in ¼ scale, making for a cute mix of practicality and novelty. The cabinets stay true to the originals – minus the size – with the same artwork, button/joystick layouts and coin mechanisms all shrunk down proportionately.

The first title in this new series is the iconic 1980s Pac-Man game. A Collector’s Edition is available as well with a production run of 10,000 units. The basic edition will cost around $200 on the retail market and will begin shipping in December 2018. More information can be found here.