The New Jersey Amusement Assn. will hold its 21st annual Fritz Rolle Legacy Golf Outing on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the Sea Oaks Golf Club in Little Egg Harbor, N.J. A $200 registration fee covers lunch, cocktails and dinner, with the money going to the Give Kids the World charity.

NJAA’s Fritz Rolle started the event in ’97 to help support the charity, which fulfills the wishes of children with life-threatening diseases. Click here to learn more about the fundraiser.