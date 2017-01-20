Jersey Shore Builder Bill Morey Sr. Passes

The New Jersey Amusement Assn. announced recently that longtime N.J. operator and builder Bill Morey Sr. passed away on Wed., Jan. 11. Morey was well known for his work on the Jersey Shore, and was owner/operator of the old Ringo bingo hall on the Wildwood boardwalks and a cofounder of Morey’s Surfside Pier, where millions have created summer memories. Morey spent the majority of his life in the south boardwalk N.J. town of Wildwood, graduating from high school there and married his wife Dolores. An avid golfer, he kept his hobby alive in his old age, reportedly scoring a hole in one at 80 years old.

Morey is survived by Dolores, sons William and Thomas, twin daughters Jane and Joan, his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held at St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church in Wildwood on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pulmonary Care of the Cape Regional Medical Center will be accepted in Morey’s name. May he rest in peace.