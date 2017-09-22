It’s a Wrap for 5th Annual Trampoline Park Show

The International Association of Trampoline Parks concluded its annual convention yesterday (Sept. 21) at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, Calif. The event closed out with four additional hours trade show time, as well as more workshops for park owners.

Bethany Evans, the association’s executive VP, reported that this year’s outing was a success: “We increased our exhibit space and our attendee numbers were consistent with last year’s event. As our industry continues to grow and evolve we strive to meet the needs of our members by providing education and networking opportunities that help that to effectively run their parks. We love that we are able to provide the opportunity through this event to bring everyone together.”

Look for RePlay’s full report in the November issue.