RePlay Magazine
It’s a Wrap for 5th Annual Trampoline Park Show

Phoenix Theaters Entertainment out of Knoxville, Tenn., brought six people to this year’s trampoline park show. With FEC consultant Bryan Severance (second from left) are the theater management company’s Adrianna Esquivel, Mike Chelel and Moya Myers. In addition to full theater operations for third parties, Phoenix also runs a separate trampoline park management division.

 

 

Creative Works’ Russ Van Natta and Nick Salfity at the theming specialist company’s IATP booth. Russ said, “We’re seeing big increases with independent operators at this show, which represent great opportunities for us, in addition to the larger chains. It’s great being able to spread the good word about how laser tag and trampoline parks can partner to benefit one another for a better guest experience.”

The International Association of Trampoline Parks concluded its annual convention yesterday (Sept. 21) at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, Calif. The event closed out with four additional hours trade show time, as well as more workshops for park owners.

Bethany Evans, the association’s executive VP, reported that this year’s outing was a success: “We increased our exhibit space and our attendee numbers were consistent with last year’s event. As our industry continues to grow and evolve we strive to meet the needs of our members by providing education and networking opportunities that help that to effectively run their parks. We love that we are able to provide the opportunity through this event to bring everyone together.”

Look for RePlay’s full report in the November issue.

 

