Intercard & UltraStar Team Up Again

Intercard has completed a second installation of cashless tech for UltraStar multi-tainment centers, this one in Murphy, N.C. The new casino, resort and hotel, named Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel, is a 41,000 sq. ft. center that includes 16 lanes of bowling, a restaurant, sports lounge, private party rooms and a 2,000 sq. ft. arcade with 25 Intercard-enhanced games.

“Intercard’s equipment has been very reliable, the kiosk interfaces work very well and have been easy for the team,” said Adam Saks, president and COO of UltraStar. “Multiple venues of entertainment all under one roof is what people are looking for right now.”