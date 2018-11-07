Intercard Launches “Leading the Way” Campaign

Intercard will intro a new message “Leading the Way” and company logo at the IAAPA Attractions Expo next week in Orlando. Scott Sherrod, CEO, declared: “We introduced debit card technology to the amusement and attractions industry in 1989 and have been leading the way ever since with our technology innovations and customer service.”

Intercard uses the word “cashless” instead of “debit card,” Sherrod says, “to emphasize that the debit card is no longer the only cashless way to pay. That also affirms our commitment to giving our customers the benefits of mobile devices and other innovations in payment technology.”

The company will have a redesigned show booth as well to increase the comfort and convenience of guests. Be sure to visit and see for yourself at booth #1324!