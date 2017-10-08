Intercard Hires Lisa Oliveira For Latin American Dev

Intercard has brought Lisa Oliveira aboard as the business development manager for Latin America. The Bahia, Brazil, native is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and English, and has a deep understanding of Latin American culture. As the company continues to grow its global business, Oliveira will focus on expanding activities in Mexico and Argentina, while developing strategies for the anticipated recovery of Brazil’s economy.

Prior to Intercard, Oliveira worked at Ungerboeck Software and interned at the World Trade Center in St. Louis. She received her undergraduate degree in marketing at the Universidade Estadual De Santa Cruz in Brazil.

“Lisa has helped several leading technology companies deliver creative solutions and great service to customers worldwide,” said Intercard CEO Scott Sherrod. “As Intercard continues to grow its Latin American business, Lisa will help us strengthen our existing client relationships and develop new ones.”