Intercard Goes to Town With New Installation, Adds to Customer Support Team

Intercard recently completed an installation of its iReader 2 Eclipse card readers, self-serve tellers and a redemption inventory system at Townline Luxury Lanes in suburban Boston. Intercard installed the systems working along with New England’s Patriot Vending and Amusements. The work is part of the continual upgrades underway at Townline, an all-in-one-entertainment destination with 48 lanes and a 2,200-square-foot redemption game room with over 50 games.

“Since we installed the Intercard system, the revenue in our game room is up 30% over the same period last year, plus I think we reduced the physical work by 50%” said Anthony DeCotis, who, with his family, owns and manages the location. “Amber (Collier, Intercard sales) and Brandan (Ponder, technician) from Intercard made the switchover from our old tokens-and-tickets system painless and easy.” Steve Belmonte was the project manager from Patriot Vending.

“It was a pleasure working with the entire team at Patriot Vending and Townline Lanes,” said Collier. “As someone who’s been an operator, it’s always exciting for me to be able to help customers increase their revenues with a new system.”

In other Intercard news, Peter Fanning has been brought aboard as director of IT for the company’s Customer Support Call Center in Subic Bay, Philippines. He will oversee technical development and services teams, architecture, QA management and release management, as well as support the Intercard sales teams in the region. The new customer service chief will report to CEO Scott Sherrod.

Peter has more than 30 years of IT management and service experience. Prior to joining Intercard, he built several successful technical companies in the Philippines and Europe, most recently Philippines-based EasyPOS Solutions Inc., which develops and sells POS software for global and local markets. He attended the University of Southampton in England.

“As Intercard continues to grow throughout Asia, Australasia and the Middle East, we are correspondingly adding to our customer support in the regions,” said Sherrod. “Growing our team with Peter – a seasoned pro with roots in the region – is further evidence of that commitment.”