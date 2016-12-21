Intercard and Palace Entertainment Team For Two Locations

Intercard Inc. has installed its i3 Eclipse card readers and EMV-certified iTeller II kiosks at two Palace Entertainment locations: Malibu Grand Prix in Norcross, Ga., and Boomers! in Vista, Calif.

Both the card readers and kiosks are outfitted with what Intercard says is the latest in payment technology, and can accept RFID, NFC and magnetic swipe payments, as well as chip cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay.

Malibu Grand Prix, located in suburban Atlanta, features an arcade, water play area, mini golf, go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages and a café. Boomers!, located north of San Diego, features an arcade, go-karts, bumper boats, mini golf, laser tag, batting cages, a kid’s play area and a Johnny Rockets restaurant.

“Intercard gives us flexibility with our pricing, allowing for both timed and cash play,” said Ken Withers, director of family entertainment centers operations for Palace Entertainment. “This has given us the ability to eliminate physical tokens and tickets, making game play more efficient and hassle free. The new Intercard system has stronger controls reducing theft and enhancing the guest service experience.”

