Industry Associations Head to the Hill

Representatives from AAMA and the AMOA went to Washington, D.C., this week for the first coin-op advocacy trip of 2017. These joint trips are conducted in conjunction with both associations’ allies at the Dentons law firm, and seek to spread awareness about issues important to the coin-op industry to the legislators that can make a difference.

The trips are conducted three or four times a year, allowing for familiarity and connections with Congressional offices to form.

Look for a more detailed report on the advocacy trip in an upcoming Instant RePlay.