Indiana Amusement Group Offers Update On VGTs

The Indiana Amusement and Music Operators Assn. (IAMOA) held its annual meeting on March 30 at the Indianapolis Marriott East. Their lobbyist Bill Smythe provided an update on recent legislative efforts to legalize video gaming terminals in the state.

Smythe advised that successful efforts were made this past year to educate stakeholders on the proposed VGT bill through spotlight meetings and the creation of a video highlighting the potential impact this bill would have on Indiana’s economy. IAMOA is looking for a time in the current session to have the bill heard. After the session, focus will shift to moving the bill to an interim study committee and creating a strong plan for presenting it in the 2018 session.

The IAMOA meeting also honored Bret Almashie of Advanced Consumer Electronics, Fort Wayne, as the newest recipient of the Wayne Cunningham Award (named for the man who helped make IAMOA tournaments what they are today). The award is given to those who have made a significant contribution to IAMOA and the association’s pool and dart tournaments.

Almashie entered the industry in 1987, and has more than 25 years of experience as an industry professional and IAMOA member. He currently holds the position of secretary/treasurer on the association’s board of directors.

