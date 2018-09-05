“Imagine” Themes F2FEC 2019

The Three Amigos (Rick Iceberg, Ben Jones and George Smith) say the theme for their March 5-7 Face 2 Face Entertainment Conference (F2FEC) will be “Imagine!” The highly-regarded conference will be held at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs again.

“F2FEC 2019 will explore the premise of imagination as the path to the on-going success of your organization,” the Amigos say. “Imagining the possible beyond the predictable is what the 2019 theme is all about. Our ability to imagine and to use our imaginations will keep our businesses and industry relevant with future opportunities,” they added.

“Nothing we start or plan happens without first imagining what it looks and feels like,” said Jones. Smith followed, “To imagine is the beginning of something and to continually re-imagine provides a future that is sustainable.”

Since the conference kicked off in 2015 with the theme, Change or Die, F2FEC has held to the concept of communicating the direct message organizers hope to convey through a simple theme. Last year’s, SOUL, looked to the heart of attendees’ businesses to find hidden value.