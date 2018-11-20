ICE Wins IAAPA Image Award

Innovative Concepts in Entertainment (ICE) execs said they were thrilled to share the success of the recent 2018 IAAPA Attractions Expo in Orlando, during which the company received the association’s “Image Award.” This recognition is given annually at the show to the company with the most outstanding exhibit at the Expo. Judging criteria for this award is based on the booth design, branding, staffing and overall appeal.

Joe Coppola, VP of Sales for ICE, said, “We could not be happier to win this fantastic award. Every year our design team at ICE not only puts out what we feel are some amazing new games, but in preparation for what is our largest trade show of the year, our guys design and build some awesome booth props and attractions to show off our new games in the best possible way.

“Drew Krouse, who heads our R&D team, and his crew just do an incredible job showcasing our product,” Coppola continued. “I’d also like to point out the effort and attention to detail put forth by Rick Zanghi and his team that work tirelessly on booth build out. It’s a huge undertaking and, year in and year out, these guys really do an outstanding job!”

This year’s booth design included many props to bring attention to ICE’s latest competitive sports game, SuperKixx Pro. The use of a turf field painted to imitate an actual soccer field helped to create a unique environment to showcase this new soccer game. LED-lit soccer ball towers helped round out the impressive SuperKixx presentation.

Other show props were also added for ICE’s new Waterfuls, Tons of Tickets and Whack-A-Clown games which all made their trade show debut in Orlando. ICE reported that its customers –– both domestic and international –– “could not have been more impressed with the new games shown and again the creative props, which really showcased the product.”

Coppola finished by saying, “We understand the award also encompasses our staff’s professional appearance, friendly demeanor and ability to be knowledgeable about the product. This is something we have always prided ourselves on and this award is truly reflective of our entire company’s true commitment and passion for the industry. Our sincere thanks and appreciation to the people at IAAPA for recognizing ICE this year. Again, it’s a real honor.”