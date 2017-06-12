IAMOA Hires New Lobbyist

The Indiana Amusement and Music Operators Association (IAMOA) recently announced a new addition to their team: lobbyist John Willey, principal of 19th Star State Solution, LLC.

Willey brings more than 25 years of experience in lobbying, state and federal relations, crisis management, grassroots advocacy, campaign/political strategy and development of political action committees to this position. Prior to his current role, Willey managed public affairs for Anthem, Inc., for more than 18 years, and spent two years as the executive director of the Indiana Republican Party.

As IAMOA lobbyist, Willey will work to further the association’s efforts to legalize video gaming terminals (VGTs) in Indiana. VGTs use a video display and award winning patrons with free games or credits that may be redeemed for cash. If legalized, VGTs would be placed in bars, truck stops, taverns and any additional licensed location in counties throughout Indiana.

VGTs have the power to generate millions of dollars in revenue which can be distributed locally and statewide. In neighboring states similar laws have stimulated the economy and generated nearly $550 million for small business owners in just a few years.

“Last year we raised awareness of VGTs through our promotional video, spotlight meetings and receptions around the state,” said IAMOA president, Jerry Wilson, PJ’s Entertainment & Video “I am excited to have John and the experience he brings as we push forward with our efforts, and strategize for the upcoming legislative session.”