IAAPA’s FEC Summit Approaching

The next IAAPA FEC Summit, which will be hosted in Scottsdale, Ariz., from Jan. 29-31, will offer yet another opportunity to business owners looking to expand their horizons through continued education. Early applicants will be treated to a decreased price; those who are members in good standing with IAAPA will be charged $445 until Jan. 1, while nonmembers (who must be facility operators) will pay $850. Ticket prices rise again after Jan. 1, going to $495 for members and $900 for nonmembers. Registration ends on Jan. 29.

Registration includes an evening cocktail reception to meet the summit’s sponsors, breakfasts, lunches, numerous education sessions, an off-site dinner and tour of a local FEC and a wind-up banquet on the final day. An optional post-tour of local FECs is planned for Feb. 1. A separate ticket is required for this event, and will give access to four facilities for a “dine around” experience: Breakfast at Fat Cats in Gilbert, lunch at Main Event – Tempe, dessert at Tilt in Tempe and Flip Side for happy hour wind down.

Manufacturers and suppliers must be a “sponsor” to attend the event, and sponsorships are already sold out. Those wishing to partner with the event for the following year, 2018, should contact Jessica Gelsinon at jgelsinon@iaapa.org. For more information, click here.