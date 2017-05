From June 13 to 16, IAAPA will host its annual Asian Attractions Expo (AAE) at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Pre-show events will run on June 13 with the trade show floor opening on the 14th. The event is expected to draw over 8,000 industry professionals and over 300 exhibitors from 50 countries. Eleven educational sessions will be held over the course of the event as well.

AAE brings in professionals from the amusement/theme park industry, water parks, FECs, zoos, hotels, museums and more..