IAAPA Invites Nominations

The IAAPA Board of Directors, which oversees and determines the massive association’s goals and priorities, is seeking qualified candidates to serve on its 2018 board, pending approval this September. Nominations are due by July 14.

The positions of second vice chair, facility and life director, and manufacturer and supplier director are open. The second vice chair proceeds through the position of first vice chair and, come 2020, will assume the position of chairperson of the board. The director positions are three year terms.

Online nomination forms and more information for the second vice chair position can be found here, facility and life director here and manufacturer and supplier director here.