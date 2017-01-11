Trending
RePlay Magazine
You are at:»»IAAPA FEC Summit Opens at End of This Month
iaapa-fec-summit-2017

IAAPA FEC Summit Opens at End of This Month

0
By on INSTANT REPLAY

The IAAPA FEC Summit is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 29-31. The event will be held at the We-Ko-Pa Resort where organizers say rooms are quickly selling out. Registration for the event is open until the opening day: Jan. 29.

Registration includes an evening cocktail reception to meet the summit’s sponsors, breakfasts, lunches, numerous education sessions, an off-site dinner and tour of a local FEC and a wind-up banquet on the final day. An optional post-tour of local FECs is planned for Feb. 1. A separate ticket is required for this event, and will give access to four facilities for a “dine around” experience: Breakfast at Fat Cats in Gilbert, lunch at Main Event in Tempe, dessert at Tilt in Tempe and Flip Side for happy hour wind down. For more information, click here.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.