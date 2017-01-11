IAAPA FEC Summit Opens at End of This Month

The IAAPA FEC Summit is headed to Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 29-31. The event will be held at the We-Ko-Pa Resort where organizers say rooms are quickly selling out. Registration for the event is open until the opening day: Jan. 29.

Registration includes an evening cocktail reception to meet the summit’s sponsors, breakfasts, lunches, numerous education sessions, an off-site dinner and tour of a local FEC and a wind-up banquet on the final day. An optional post-tour of local FECs is planned for Feb. 1. A separate ticket is required for this event, and will give access to four facilities for a “dine around” experience: Breakfast at Fat Cats in Gilbert, lunch at Main Event in Tempe, dessert at Tilt in Tempe and Flip Side for happy hour wind down. For more information, click here.