Honey, I Shrunk My Virtual Rabbids!

LAI Games announced today (August 1) a new version of its Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride VR game that is suitable for locations with height restrictions.

The new model is identical in gameplay to the original, but comes in at 99 inches tall, making it 36 inches shorter than the original. (This was accomplished by removing the top marquee and making the spectator video screen smaller.) LAI was proud to announce the game is currently sailing on the NCL ship Norwegian Bliss, and will soon come to Carnival Cruise Lines.

