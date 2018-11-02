Happy Birthday, Typhoon!

Triotech is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its coin-op simulator Typhoon and will release a new anniversary edition at the IAAPA Expo. Typhoon was one of the first simulators of its kind, offering a side-by-side experience for two people that appealed to players of all ages. The 10th anniversary edition will have a new, attractive look, 4K resolution screens and 10 new films to add to the immersion.

“We’re proud to launch Typhoon’s 10th anniversary edition. This product continues to be on the top of the chart for earnings. It has become a reference in the industry for coin-op simulator rides,” declared Gabi Salabi, chief commercial oficer of Triotech.

Look for the revitalized ride at Triotech’s booth (#1578) during the IAAPA Attractions Expo.