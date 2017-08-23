Greenspace Leisure Adds Semnox in New Parks

Greenspace Leisure expanded its cashless solution at three additional parks in the United Kingdom. With this installation, Semnox’s system is now installed at four Greenspace parks, and customers are now able to buy a stored value card from one location that can also be used at the others.

“We have been very impressed with the performance of Semnox’s system at our first park and had no hesitation in implementing it and extending the cashless facility at our other parks,” said Greenspace owner Jay Wheatly. “Semnox was able to demonstrate their ability to innovate and bring in new technology that not only helped us streamline our operations but also were able to improve customer convenience.”

“We are pleased to see the confidence shown in our products and services. We believe we have the right product and solution to cater to this industry and our strong expertise in building new features and bringing in rapid product enhancements has helped us expand our client base in this region,” said Semnox Director Umesh Prabhu.