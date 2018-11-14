Good News for Malibu’s Rowton

Operators Jim and Susan Rowton went through some stressful times as they arrived in Orlando for the IAAPA show. From Southern California, they wondered if the rental property they own Malibu was still standing as the raging Woolsey Fire tore through the seaside city.

When we first talked to Jim on Sunday, Nov. 11, he’d heard from the tenant that most of the houses in Latigo Canyon (where his property sits) had burned. At one point during the convention, the Rowtons had been told that the home had in fact been a total loss. Thankfully, better news prevailed! An aerial view later showed that while houses on each side were gone, theirs was still standing. We only wish everyone had been as fortunate.