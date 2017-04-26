Gold Medal Hires New VP of Engineering

Gold Medal Products, a manufacturer and distributor of concession food and supplies , recently hired Andy Shang to serve as the company’s VP of engineering. Shang has two decades of experience in the manufacturing industry and most recently worked with Henny Penny, a food service equipment builder. Shang’s will lead the engineering and technical teams.

“It’s exciting to join a company with both a rich legacy of success and an extremely promising outlook for the future. I look forward to applying my knowledge and experience to help Gold Medal develop products and technology that will shape the concession foods industry,” said Shang.

President Adam Browning welcomed Shang, saying, “Throughout Andy’s career, he has consistently delivered results. He brings fresh analytical insights and an energetic perspective into our engineering operations, which will fuel future innovations. We are fortunate to have Andy on the Gold Medal team.”