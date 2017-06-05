GameTime Grows Again

The walls have started going up for GameTime’s new 35,000-sq.-ft. FEC located at ONE DAYTONA across the street from the Daytona International Speedway. The company announced late 2016 that it will open the FEC along the destination’s main thoroughfare, Daytona Boulevard.

The FEC features 60+ flat screen TVs, more than 100 new and retro arcade games, prize machines, mini bowling, 12 full lanes of bowling and other attractions with a full liquor bar and full service restaurant. GameTime’s menu will feature an American cuisine including a variety of appetizers, salads, pizzas, burgers and sandwiches, entrees and desserts.

The ONE DAYTONA GameTime will be the company’s ninth Florida location and expected to be their fifth flagship. The complex’s official grand opening is slated for the fourth quarter of 2017.

